Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,031 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $406.20 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

