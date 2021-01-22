Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,459 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

