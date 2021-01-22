Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,253 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

