Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,167 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $119.09 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

