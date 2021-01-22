Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,829 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after buying an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after buying an additional 1,655,062 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.06 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

