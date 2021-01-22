Professional (PFHD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Professional to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $16.10 on Friday. Professional has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFHD. Stephens began coverage on Professional in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

