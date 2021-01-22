Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU) Trading Down 1.5%

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 8,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

About Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.