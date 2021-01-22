Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.24. Approximately 754,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 768,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.
Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.73 and a beta of 1.83.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,645,484.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,595,083 shares of company stock valued at $54,264,131 in the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
