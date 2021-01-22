Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.24. Approximately 754,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 768,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Progyny alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,645,484.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,595,083 shares of company stock valued at $54,264,131 in the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.