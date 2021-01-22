Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,439 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 90,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

PLD opened at $100.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.