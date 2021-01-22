Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $14.93 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00007266 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $1.77 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00578331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.96 or 0.04263954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016106 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.