ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. ProPetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 3.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

