ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million.
Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. ProPetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 3.48.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.
Read More: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.