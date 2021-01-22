ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 5.7%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.31. 2,027,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,208,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

