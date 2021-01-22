ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Gap Up to $5.27

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $6.22. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 38,955 shares.

PRQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

