ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.61 and last traded at $54.76. Approximately 3,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

