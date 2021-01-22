ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.04

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and traded as high as $48.84. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 943 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

