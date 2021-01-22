ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

