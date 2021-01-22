ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

