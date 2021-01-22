ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBSFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

