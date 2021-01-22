ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 1,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

