ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.30 Price Target at Independent Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a €11.30 ($13.29) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.54 ($15.93).

ETR:PSM traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.76 ($16.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.33. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.34 ($16.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

