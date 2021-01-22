ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.35 ($15.70).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €13.76 ($16.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.33. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.34 ($16.86).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

