ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €17.20 ($20.24) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.54 ($15.93).

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.76 ($16.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,170,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.34 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.55 and its 200 day moving average is €11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

