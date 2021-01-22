Prosper Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Prosper token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 121.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039405 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Prosper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

