Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.00

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.10 ($1.19), with a volume of 783096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.50. The stock has a market cap of £651.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43.

In related news, insider Roman Kotlarzewski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

