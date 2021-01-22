Proton Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,615.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $167,104.91 and approximately $175,615.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00570789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.05 or 0.04147806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

