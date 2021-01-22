Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Proton has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $836,427.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.51 or 0.00574840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.33 or 0.04151564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Proton is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,398,432,652 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

