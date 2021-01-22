Provident Financial (PROV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Provident Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

PROV opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.