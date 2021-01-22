Provident Financial (PROV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Provident Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PROV opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.84.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.