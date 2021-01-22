PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of PS Business Parks worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $136.87 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $173.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

