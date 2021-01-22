PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.60 and last traded at $128.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.53.

About PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

