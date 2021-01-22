PTON (PTON) Market Capitalization Tops $379,004.36

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. PTON has a total market cap of $379,004.36 and $27.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PTON has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00573628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.41 or 0.04219056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016115 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.