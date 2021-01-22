Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.95. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,259,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

