PUBLISH 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,473.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $384,397.23 and $28,473.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00589369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.09 or 0.04369216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016852 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

