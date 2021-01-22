Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMMAF shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

