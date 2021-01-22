PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.40 ($104.00).

Get PUMA SE (PUM.F) alerts:

ETR:PUM traded up €1.16 ($1.36) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €87.66 ($103.13). 250,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.63 and its 200-day moving average is €77.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.63. PUMA SE has a 1-year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.