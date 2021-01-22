PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.60 ($103.06).

Several research firms have issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of PUM stock opened at €87.66 ($103.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. PUMA SE has a 52 week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52 week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.90.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

