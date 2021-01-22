PumaPay (PMA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,492.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $34,492.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00601643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.61 or 0.04426051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017154 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,831,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

