Puma’s (PMMAF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PMMAF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $104.68. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60. Puma has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.