Pundi X 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.07 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $89.03 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

