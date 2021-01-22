Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 33.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $6,176.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00125141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00276172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

