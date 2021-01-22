Pundi X (NPXS) Market Cap Achieves $74.58 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $74.58 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00065801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00585875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.96 or 0.04017823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

