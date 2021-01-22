Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Research Coverage Started at Pi Financial

Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LRTNF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of LRTNF opened at $1.78 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.