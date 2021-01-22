Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.06

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 17830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

