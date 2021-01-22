Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Down 2.1%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. 822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Puyi Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

