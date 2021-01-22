Pyrk (PYRK) Price Hits $0.0157

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Pyrk has a market cap of $239,104.30 and approximately $1,134.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040122 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,224,916 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

