Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $238,498.49 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $238,498.49 and $378.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00266814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00067072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039370 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

