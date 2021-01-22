Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Issued By William Blair

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million.

AMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:AMK opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,240.38 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,429 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $402,346.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,721.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,171,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,480 shares of company stock worth $4,666,263. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

