Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Increased by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

