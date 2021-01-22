Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of PARR opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $751.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.04 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Par Pacific by 247.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Par Pacific by 75.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

