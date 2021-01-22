Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.