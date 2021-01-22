Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

